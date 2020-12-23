A Wyoming inmate who had been convicted a few years ago of a drug charge in Campbell County died Tuesday.
Steven Newport, 51, had been hospitalized at the Intermountain Healthcare LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah, when he died. He was originally convicted in 2017 of delivering a controlled substance in Campbell County when he sold meth to a confidential informant working with the Division of Criminal Investigation.
