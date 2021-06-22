Jaedyn Bardell, 2, clings to the chain link fence standing between her and the kid's splash zone at the City Pool while waiting in line with family to go inside last summer. The kid splash zone and all additional water features are currently closed due to a leak, while the pool itself will resume operations today at 1 p.m. after being closed since last Thursday.
Good news arrived for pool-goers in Gillette just as the temperatures are expected to climb: The City Pool reopens at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
The late start was simply to allow for the concessionaire to get back into the facility. The pool will be open for normal hours, including the morning session, beginning Wednesday, said Geno Palazzari, the city’s communication manager.
