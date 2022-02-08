Parents can take advantage of an early release day from school and bring their children in to create a valentine monster bank anytime from 1-5 p.m. Wednesday.
Each seat in the class costs $15, even if the attendee is not planning on painting.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Parents can take advantage of an early release day from school and bring their children in to create a valentine monster bank anytime from 1-5 p.m. Wednesday.
Each seat in the class costs $15, even if the attendee is not planning on painting.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.