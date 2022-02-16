Campbell County recorded three more COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, raising the number of residents who have died with the disease to 138 since the pandemic began.
The three county deaths came as part of 22 COVID-19 related deaths the Wyoming Department of Health tallied for the state this week.
There have now been 1,689 COVID-19 related deaths officially recorded statewide.
All three Campbell County deaths occurred in February and involved two older adult men and an older adult woman, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Here are the latest numbers:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- Fully vaccinated Campbell County populations (as of Feb. 14):
- All county residents: 28.39%
- Children (5-11): 3.18%
- Adolescents (12-17): 14.46%
- Adults (18 and older): 36.69%
- Seniors (65 and older): 66.43%
- Number of new confirmed cases: 20
- Number of probables: 1,155
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 395
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 10,738
- Number of active cases: 62
- State numbers do not specify vaccination status
- Recoveries: 11,688
- New deaths: 3
- Overall deaths: 138
- Hospitalizations today: 3
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 170
- Number of probables: 32,606
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 4,488
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 120,729
- Number of active cases: 846
- New deaths: 22
- Overall deaths: 1,689
- Hospitalizations today: 91
