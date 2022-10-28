It’s been more than eight months since Irene Gakwa’s family last heard from her.
With the investigation into her disappearance ongoing but uncertain and her fiancé granted his second continuance in court on separate charges, the search team that has spearheaded the local citizen effort to find Irene hosted an evening at The Local in downtown Gillette, with community members in person and Irene’s family members in virtual attendance.
“Every day it gets harder and harder. It’s kind of frustrating … the news that we got today, that he got another extension. How many extensions is he going to get?” said Chris Gakwa, one of Irene’s older brothers. “I can’t wait to get answers. It’s frustrating but, you know, there’s nothing we can really do. All we can really do is pray and hopefully this will get resolved.”
Hightman’s initial pre-trial hearing was scheduled for September, but was continued to Nov. 3 before being continued again this week. Hightman’s next court appearance is now scheduled for Jan. 4.
Hightman pleaded not guilty June 8 to five felonies suspecting that he stole from Irene and changed her banking and email account information in the time between when she was last credibly heard from Feb. 24 and when she was reported missing March 20, according to court documents.
“Today has been a hard day,” said Gyoice Abatey, Irene’s sister-in-law. “I don’t know what to say. This thing is not ending. We don’t have answers. I have no words. Thank you guys so much for all the help, for all you’re doing.”
Stacy Koester read a story of Irene’s life, written by her brother, Kennedy Wainaina, that detailed his sister’s upbringing in Kenya, from her love of barbecue and fries after church on Sundays to her decision to move across the world and join her brothers in Boise, Idaho in 2019.
The next citizen search in Gillette is scheduled for Nov. 12.
“We have to keep looking,” said Heidi Kennedy.
The police investigation into Irene’s disappearance is ongoing.
