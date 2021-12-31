In 2020, COVID-19 disrupted everybody’s lives all over the globe.

COVID-19 continued to dominate headlines in 2021, from vaccines and variants to mandates and masks and disagreements over all of the above. But in Campbell County, the year brought more disruption, some positive and some negative.

In August, local voters supported the formation of the Gillette Community College District, creating the state’s first new community college district in more than 50 years.

Over at the Campbell County Public Library, angry residents have criticized the library board and staff for the content of certain books in the teen and children’s sections. This disruption has led to a community debate that has gone on for six months and counting, and is reflective of a national conversation over what should be allowed in libraries.

Campbell County Health had a busy, disruptive year. Aside from dealing with the pandemic and all of the issues that came with that, CCH went through a months-long process of affiliating with a larger health care organization in Colorado. Less than two months after the affiliation was finalized, the CCH board fired CEO Colleen Heeter.

The death of former U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi in July was a shock. The community felt the loss of Enzi, who had retired this year after 42 years of public service and who had helped alter the future of Gillette along the way, helping it grow into the community it is today.

While some of this will be contained to 2021, in other cases, the changes from the disruption will flow into the new year and beyond.