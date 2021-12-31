In 2020, one of Campbell County’s top stories was the push for an independent community college district centered around Gillette College.
At that point, the effort had gained the support of the Wyoming Community College Commission and was headed to the state Legislature, which it had to pass before ultimately ending up on special election ballots in Campbell County.
That was roughly halfway through the process of seceding Gillette College from the Northern Wyoming Community College District, based in Sheridan.
Momentum had gathered, but plenty of uncertainty lay ahead.
Fast forward to the end of 2021 and the new district, the Gillette Community College District, is in existence.
Just as in 2020, the movement to separate Gillette College from the Northern Wyoming Community College district took twists and turns along the way.
The Legislature eventually took action that would allow an Aug. 17 special election in Campbell County to create an independent community college district around Gillette College.
Campaigns for and against the new district formed in the summer build-up to the election. The Our Community, Our College political action committee formed and ran a “Vote Yes” campaign in favor of making Gillette College independent. An opposition campaign formed as well, primarily opposed to the tax that would come with the new district.
As part of the vote, voters also approved the district to tax up to 4 mills to fund its newfound autonomy.
During the last attempt to separate Gillette College in 1992, industry openly rebuked the effort, citing the financial ramifications of the tax. This time around, industry more or less stayed out of it.
Throughout the push for the election, those in favor of the new district have said it could be funded for less than 4 mills, which would disqualify it from receiving state appropriations. Trustees will need to determine the number of mills within the first half of 2022.
Alongside the “yes” or “no” question regarding the new district, voters also selected seven district trustees from a pool of 23 candidates.
In all, 5,886 ballots were cast in the special election, with 4,160 votes in favor of forming the new district, bringing the Gillette Community College District into existence with 70% of the vote.
The seven top vote-getters included Josh McGrath, Tracy Wasserburger, Nello Williams, Olin Oedekoven, Robert Palmer, Frank Stevens and Alison Ochs Gee — all of whom collectively formed the inaugural GCCD board of trustees.
The desire to make Gillette College independent came to a head in 2020 and into fruition in 2021. But the district’s trek for self-reliance continues, as trustees and interim President Janell Oberlander jump through the many hoops required to cleanly separate the college from NWCCD.
“Campbell County now has local control of its college and it’s certainly a strong economic component as we transform our economy,” Oberlander said of the impact of voting for the college’s independence.
Gillette and Sheridan colleges may remain bound for the next three to five years while the accreditation process takes place.
2021 may not be the year Gillette College fully stands on its own, but it will forever be the year the voters of Campbell County said “yes” and took on the tax burden and bureaucratic process required to achieve independence.
“Gillette and Campbell County have survived ups and downs through the decades and the college, now more than ever before, will provide that stability,” Oberlander said. “Because we have local control.”
