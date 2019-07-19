Editor's note: It wasn't clear after Friday's hearing whether Blackjewel asked for an additional $2.9 million on top of the $5 million in funding it received July 3, or permission to spend the $2 million left of the $5 million, plus an additional $900,000.

The court filing says the company was seeking approval of $2.9 million, but during the hearing, Blackjewel attorney Stephen Lerner said it was actually only asking for an additional $900,000.

The News Record has reached out for clarification and will update as needed.