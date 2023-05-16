Dino-mite!: Twin Spruce students dig into dino bones

Wyoming’s spirited cowboys and stallions have been cultural touchstones of the state for years. But what about millions of years ago?
Before humans roamed the plains and built the cities and towns of today, what filled the land we now walk on?
On Friday, the Cretaceous Cowboy Jake Harris led students at Twin Spruce Junior High on a journey back in time — specifically, to the period of the dinosaur.
Harris digs for dinosaur bones at the Wyoming Dinosaur Ranch south of Newcastle. Turns out, the area is filled with fossils that can be carefully excavated and seems to be on a past shoreline. Harris said fossils for land-roaming dinosaurs and those found in the sea have been found on different sides of the ranch.
He and his father, Mike, have been featured on the Discovery Channel docuseries “Dino Hunters” for two seasons, one of which covered him and others digging up pieces to Brutus the triceratops who was projected on the whiteboard for students to see in the classroom Friday.
The beginnings
About 24 years ago, Harris struck gold as they say and hit his first dinosaur bone while digging on the property.
“It’s got this little mark here because I was just digging,” he said, referencing a chip at the bottom of a long bone. “I was going to town and my spade hit it and there was this ‘chink.’ There’s this sound, you can’t describe it, but when you hear that sound, you know.”
Along with his first find, Harris also brought in other fossils for the students in Kacee Von Krosigk’s class to pass around and look at.
At one point, what looked something like a tree stump was passed carefully like a gift from student to student. It just so happened to have been a portion of a triceratops femur bone.
“It was heavier than I thought it would be,” Alicia Rosenlund said of the chunk.
Although she said it was hard to describe the texture of the fossil, it did feel somewhat dirty, as evidenced by some in the classroom who pulled out hand sanitizer after passing along the ancient bones. One can never be too safe when dealing with millions of years of germs.
The costs for the dug-up bones range from thousands of dollars up to millions of dollars, depending on what type of condition the fossils are and what type of dinosaur, Harris said. Depending on the site, the crew on the ranch sometimes find about 20 different sizes of bone in a day.
Then it’s a matter of figuring out what type of species the bones come from. As students wrapped up at the end of class, some spoke again to the weight of the bones but also the history before making their way to their next class.
Von Krosigk said she decided to bring in Harris as a way to amp up student energy in the final weeks of school. With a few tests left, it was a break that showcased a different side of Wyoming than some students had previously seen.
“It’s something fun for the end of the school year, encouragement to finish the year strong,” she said.
