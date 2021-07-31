Campbell County Health will continue with its COVID-19 policy for employees, which is to not require them to be vaccinated, in light of its new partner UCHealth announcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for its employees beginning Oct. 1.
“We understand UCHealth has come out with a policy requiring their employees to be vaccinated. This policy only affects UCHealth employees. Due to our new affiliation with UCHealth, our CEO Colleen Heeter will be required to be vaccinated, and she is already in compliance with this new policy change,” according to a CCH statement.
I assume you have a plan for when your unvaccinated employees contract the highly contagious Delta variant outside of the hospital and end up in one of your ICU beds, right?
