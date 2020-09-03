Crews are battling a 5,000-acre wildland fire north of Gillette, which blew up overnight and is only 50% contained.
The fire is about 20 to 25 miles north of Gillette off Highway 14-16. Its size is only an estimate because it hadn't officially been measured yet, according to Campbell County Fire Department spokeswoman Juli Pierce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.