 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Great horned owls make years-long home inside Gillette store

Menards Owl
Buy Now

An adult great horned owl sits on one of its regular perches Wednesday, March 22, inside the outdoor garden center at Menards in Gillette. The owl, which is part of an owl family, made the center its home around the time the store was built in 2015.

 Ed Glazar

June and Bruce are kind of an odd couple.

Menards Owl
Buy Now

The garden center at Menards, built eight years ago in Gillette, is home to a family of great horned owls.
Menards Owl
Buy Now

The in-house owls present extra clean-up duties in the Menards outdoor garden center during their nesting season.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.