The Gillette Assistance League is collecting snack donations for kids in Campbell County until Dec. 13.
The group, made up of a handful of local churches and organizations, are asking for donations of individual serving packets of beef sticks or jerky, microwave mac and cheese, granola bars, trail mix, cracker and cheese packages, apple sauce, fruit cups and fruit snacks.
