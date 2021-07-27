The 11 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Campbell County over the weekend, coupled with a crop of newly recorded recoveries, kept the county’s active case count steady at 47 on Monday.
But statewide, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations remains high. After hitting 78 COVID-19 patients in the Cowboy State on Friday, that number dipped slightly to 71 on Monday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Campbell County Memorial Hospital had two COVID-19 patients Monday, while the 32 coronavirus patients at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center were by far the most in the state.
Prior to the recent increase in hospitalizations, Wyoming had not had 70 COVID-19 hospitalizations at one time since January, when the state was still receding from its peak bout with the virus.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses administered: 8,979 (as of July 19)
- Second vaccine doses administered: 8,122 (as of July 19)
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 1,042
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 11
- Number of probables: 557
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 64
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,725
- Number of active cases: 47
- Recoveries: 5,173
- Recoveries in past seven days: 28
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 61
- Hospitalizations today: 2
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 148
- Number of probables: 10,531
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 943
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 53,920
- Number of active cases: 766
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 766
- Hospitalizations today: 71
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.