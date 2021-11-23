James Chandler, the pen name of local Judge Paul Phillips, will be speaking at the Campbell County Public Library at 7 p.m. Dec. 2.
Following the talk there will be a book signing.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Windy with a mix of clouds and sun. High 58F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Becoming windy with snow showers overnight. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: November 23, 2021 @ 10:13 am
James Chandler, the pen name of local Judge Paul Phillips, will be speaking at the Campbell County Public Library at 7 p.m. Dec. 2.
Following the talk there will be a book signing.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.