Gusty winds. Snow likely this afternoon. High around 30F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Snow and windy conditions this evening will give way to snow showers late. Low 17F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
A goose comes in for a landing at the Fishing Lake at Dalbey Memorial Park on a clear Tuesday morning in Gillette. By Wednesday evening, temperatures will have dropped significantly and snow could be falling.
Jessi Knust and Leslie Kinsinger cross the bridge at Dalbey Memorial Park while taking their dogs Turks and Marley for a walk during a clear early morning on Tuesday. The two said they don't mind walking their dogs in the snow, because there's usually no one at the park.
The first big winter storm of the season is scheduled to hit Campbell County Wednesday.
The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, is forecasting rain and snow Wednesday, with the precipitation turning into all snow by 1 p.m. For the rest of the day, temperatures are projected to drop to 26 degrees, a significant drop from Tuesday’s high of 72 degrees, and about 1 inch of snow is expected.
