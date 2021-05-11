No one was hurt when a fire burned a trailer home Tuesday morning, although the occupants have been displaced.
At 9:22 a.m., the Campbell County Fire Department received a call from a person who reported smoke coming out of the mobile home. It is unknown if the reporting person lived in the building, said Battalion Chief Kate Eischeid.
