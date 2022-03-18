A building was lost in a fire in northern Campbell County on Thursday morning.
At about 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Campbell County firefighters responded to 1408 Rocky Point Road for a structure fire. Two chiefs and 15 firefighters responded to the incident, where they found a 3,000-square foot unoccupied shop fully on fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.