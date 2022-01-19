EAST FOURTH STREET/SOUTH EMERSON AVENUE: Tuesday night, officers contacted a pregnant 21-year-old woman outside after her family reported she had left their residence and may be under the influence of drugs. When contacted, she admitted to smoking meth as recently as Monday. She had a Crook County warrant, which she was arrested for. In the process, officers found 1 gram of meth on her, as well as drug paraphernalia. She was additionally ticketed for drug use and possession of meth. Further charges may be pending due to her drug use while pregnant, Police Lt. Brent Wasson said.
