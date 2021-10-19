Children and their parents had a hauntingly good time hunting for the perfect pumpkins to grace their front porches while keeping warm this past Friday, as the Campbell County Recreation Center hosted its Pumpkin Plunge festivities.
A must-have for any child as Halloween nears, the sizeable pumpkins floated effortlessly around the lazy river and throughout the various play zones. Children kept busy treading around the pool in search of pumpkins they deemed worthy of taking home. Some grabbed one pumpkin, while others needed a cart to haul their prized pumpkins around.
