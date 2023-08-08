Garden Walk
Master Gardeners Sandi Aberle, left, and Shannon Hudson sit in the shade Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the Urban Orchard in Cam-plex Park during the annual Master Gardener’s Garden Walk in Gillette. The Master Gardeners will host an herb festival Saturday at the park.

The Campbell County Master Gardeners will host an herb festival from. 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Cam-plex Park. Locals can enjoy crafts for kids and adults, culinary ideas and recipes, seed selections and a tour of the Urban Orchard during the free event.

