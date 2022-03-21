A part of Brooks Avenue is closed down while the Gillette Police Department investigates a scene where shots were reportedly fired.
Law enforcement responded to the 500 block of Laramie Street shortly after 3:30 p.m. Monday. South Brooks Avenue from Laramie Street to Railroad Street is closed until further notice.
There is no threat to the public, according to a post on the city of Gillette’s Facebook page.
