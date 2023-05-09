DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
4100 BLOCK EAST COLLINS ROAD: A 62-year-old man and his wife, 55, were in an argument Monday evening when the man saw his wife was recording them argue. He took the phone and she followed him into the bedroom. He refused to give the phone back and she began scratching his legs with her fingernails. Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said she was arrested for domestic violence battery.
PROBATION VIOLATION
EAGLES NEST CIRCLE: Police arrested a 36-year-old woman Monday afternoon after being flagged down by an 82-year-old woman. The woman told officers she’d seen a tan sedan driving erratically before it parked nearby. Officers found the vehicle and spoke with the 36-year-old who showed signs of impairment but passed sobriety tests. She was taken to Campbell County Probation and Parole at the request of her probation officer and refused to give a urine analysis. Wasson said she was arrested for probation violation.
UNDERAGE DRINKING
1300 BLOCK WEST SECOND STREET: Two teens were ticketed for underage drinking after trying to run away from officers. Police saw a group of men by the Rain Locker Car Wash at about 3:45 a.m. Tuesday. When officers got out to speak with them, three boys took off running. They were all found and an 18-year-old man and 17-year-old boy were ticketed for minor in consumption of alcohol, Wasson said.
VICIOUS ANIMAL
800 BLOCK BEECH STREET: A 33-year-old woman is working on building a fence to keep in her brown Pitbull that has been aggressive toward kids and people in the neighborhood. A 46-year-old woman called police to report the dog had entered her yard and run aggressively toward her husband Monday. She said the dog has been a problem in the neighborhood and tries to fight other dogs and chase children. A 47-year-old man reported the dog coming onto his property later in the day and charging at him. Officers spoke with the dog owner who said she’s aware of how serious the dog’s behavior is, Wasson said.
INTOXICATION
BOXELDER ROAD AND EMERSON AVENUE: A 27-year-old man was taken to the hospital and then to jail Monday night after he was reported falling into the road. The man was drunk and refused a ride from a friend and officers. Wasson said the man was first taken to the hospital because he was so drunk and then taken to jail.
DRUNKEN DRIVING
UNION CHAPEL ROAD AND HIGHWAY 59: A 29-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol Monday evening. Deputies saw a 2023 Jeep Gladiator swerving across lanes and when they spoke with the man, he had poor speech and watery eyes, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said.
CAMPBELL COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL: A 55-year-old man who backed into another vehicle in the parking lot Monday was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failing to appear on an original charge of DUI. The man backed his Ford pickup into a Honda, driven by a 50-year-old woman. He was ticketed for unsafe backing and driving with a suspended license, Wasson said.
ASSAULT
3600 BLOCK SAUNDERS BOULEVARD: One 15-year-old girl was cited for breach of peace Monday and two more also will be ticketed after a fight in the afternoon at South Park. Officers received reports of two 15-year-old girls fighting and found that the two had texted each other before agreeing to fight at the park. Both girls shoved each other and one was hit in the face. There is video of the fight that showed another 15-year-old girl was involved, Wasson said. Officers ticketed the 15-year-old who hit the other in the face and the other two will be ticketed when they’re contacted.
YES HOUSE: Two reports of assault were made at a park near the organization Monday. A 16-year-old girl told officers that she was assaulted by a 14-year-old girl at a park near the YES House on Sunday. The 14-year-old girl admitted to it and the fight was broken up by staff. A 15-year-old girl also reported being hit by a 16-year-old girl while walking back from the park to the YES House Sunday, Wasson said. The investigation continues.
INTERFERENCE
100 BLOCK NORTH HIGHWAY 14-16: A 43-year-old man who gave officers a false name and birth date was arrested on an outstanding warrant Monday afternoon. Police stopped a 2004 pickup that had a broken driver’s side mirror and spoke with the driver. Wasson said he was eventually identified as a 43-year-old who had an arrest warrant for probation revocation and charged with interference and driving without a license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.