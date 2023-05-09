Gillette College Graduation preview 2023
A Class of 2022 graduate waves during a commencement ceremony at the Gillette College Pronghorn Center last year. The college’s graduation kicks off a 10-day stretch of commencement ceremonies at 7 p.m. Friday at the Pronghorn Center.

 News Record File Photo

A total of 205 students will be honored Friday when Gillette College kicks off the graduation season with its 2023 commencement ceremony.

