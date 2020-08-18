Area 59 and the FUEL Business Incubator are teaming up to host an idea pitch event to encourage everyone to share their business or invention ideas and get immediate feedback from a panel of community leaders.
Big Idea Gillette is from 4-6 p.m. Aug. 25 at Area 59 on Highway 59.
