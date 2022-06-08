Elise Hanslip will teach master crafters and amateurs how to create their own fairy gardens from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the public library.
Those interested need to bring their own fairy garden container, like a tea kettle or an old shoe. The library will provide the soil and plants. It also will have an assortment of fairy embellishments to personalize the gardens. Those interested can call 307-687-0009 to sign up.
