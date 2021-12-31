The COVID-19 pandemic, caused by the disease named in 2019 and that changed society in 2020, continued to have an impact around the world in 2021.
From an early-year push to vaccinate the community, to another autumn wave of infections and hospitalizations, the virus’ impact was felt in Campbell County, too.
Campbell County recorded 31 COVID-19 related deaths by the end of 2020, as its first elongated wave of cases and hospitalizations began to descend. A year later, the county’s total jumped by nearly 100, with 130 COVID-19 related deaths in total since the pandemic began, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The first COVID-19 vaccines, from Pfizer and Moderna, were granted emergency approval in December 2020, which set the stage for early 2021 as the race to get vaccinated.
But early efforts in Campbell County did not go without a hitch.
Health care providers were offered the shot first, followed by other medical personnel and first responders. Although eligible providers lined up the day Campbell County Health first made the shots available, not all employees took to the vaccine.
The organization had a low vaccination rate through the summer, which portended its lukewarm reception from the community at large.
Even in August, CCH reported 34.3% of the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation employees fully or partially vaccinated, while Legacy residents had a vaccination rate of 78.4%.
By October, CCH reported about 42% of its 1,100 or so employees were vaccinated.
When rolling out the vaccine, there were logistical issues to consider as well.
The United States trickled its vaccine supply down to the individual states which then further filtered it into individual communities and hospitals which were tasked with allocating vaccine doses in a safe, efficient manner to the eligible parties.
By Jan. 22 in Campbell County, the shot was available to those 70 and older in the general public.
Once the shot became available for seniors, Campbell County Public Health teamed up with the Campbell County Senior Center to host a vaccine clinic for those 70 and older.
The community at large was not initially receptive to the COVID-19 vaccine, but the elder population came out in droves. A line wrapped around the outside of the Senior Center on a cold January day. Ultimately, many of those who waited in line were turned away without a shot.
Public Health took over the logistics from there on and hosted a series of drive-thru clinics at Cam-plex, which helped distribute the shots while keeping seniors warm in their cars.
As the vaccine became available to those 18 and older, the national and statewide picture of vaccination uptake took form. Wyoming underperformed most states, carrying a relatively low vaccination rate, and Campbell County stood out, for a time, as the least vaccinated county in the state.
Campbell County and Crook County were neck-and-neck for the lowest vaccination rate among their general populations throughout the year. But as of Dec. 27, Campbell County had the second-lowest vaccination rate in Wyoming, at 27.37% of its general population, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The statewide vaccination rate was 43.3%.
Vaccine mandates throughout the nation came into play later in the year and a federal vaccine mandate threatened and still looms over Campbell County Health.
Employees and community members spoke out against the mandate in September but the hospital board trustees ultimately approved a vaccine policy in line with the changing federal requirements. To not comply would put the organization’s licensure and ability to exist at risk. The mandate has since been temporarily blocked as it works through the courts.
In the meantime, the organization increased its employee vaccination rate to 58.1%, with another 27.4% of its employees granted religious exemptions from the policy, CCH officials reported in early December.
After hitting a peak of 25 COVID-19 patients in the hospital for COVID-19 treatment towards the end of October, the patient-load crept back to more stable numbers. As of Dec. 27, the hospital had two COVID-19 patients.
The omicron variant was first detected in Wyoming in mid-December, but has not reflected in terms of increased hospitalizations in Campbell County. With the rise of omicron, which proceeded the delta variant as the world’s dominant strain, COVID-19 remains a focal point of society headed into the New Year.
