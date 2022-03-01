There is an opening on the Campbell County Public Library Board, and so far, the vacancy has attracted six applicants.
Sage Bear, Charles Butler, Priscilla Hixson, Betsy Jones, Brenda Kirk and Bryce Mayo have all applied to fill an unexpired three-year term ending June 30, 2023. The seat opened up after the resignation of Dr. Hollie Stewart.
