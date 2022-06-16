City Pool leak (copy)
Campbell County School District irrigation specialist Robert Hammill attempts to diagnose the issue with the City Pool leaking onto Twin Spruce Junior High School property near the football field in 2021.

 News Record File Photo

A contract is in place to demolish the current City Pool.

At a Tuesday meeting, the Gillette City Council approved a contract with DRM, Inc., to demolish the City Pool this summer to make room for a new one.

