Teens 14 and older interested in performing the musical “Guys and Dolls” by Steel Music Productions must attend a mandatory audition retreat Friday and Saturday at Campbell County High School.
Friday’s audition will take place from 5:30-9 p.m. and Saturday’s will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with lunch on the teen’s own time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.