The nine new confirmed cases in Campbell County on Wednesday push the county’s active case count to 57, the highest it has been since the end of January.
The new cases bring the county totals to 4,405 confirmed, 518 probable and 4,801 recovered cases since the pandemic began, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The 14-day rolling positivity percentage in Campbell County is at 5.63%. While that is significantly lower than the county’s positivity rate that peaked above 30% in November, it is also the highest the rate has been since Wyoming’s fall and winter COVID-19 wave began to curtail towards the end of January.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses administered: 7,710 (as of May 17)
- Second vaccine doses administered: 6,627 (as of May 17)
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 839
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 9
- Number of probables: 518
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 52
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,405
- Number of active cases: 57
- Recoveries: 4,801
- Recoveries in past seven days: 22
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 61
- Hospitalizations today: 5 (as of May 18)
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 43
- Number of probables: 9,305
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 385
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 50,071
- Number of active cases: 470
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 713
- Hospitalizations today: 40 (as of May 18)
