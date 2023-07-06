INTOXICATION
2300 BLOCK MAHOGANY CIRCLE: Officers arrested a 41-year-old man, who was reportedly thrashing and yelling in his vehicle, for intoxication Wednesday night, and they also arrested his 31-year-old girlfriend for interference. Officers found the man thrashing and yelling, as well as sweating, undressed and with bleeding hands. His home nearby had an open door with broken glass and blood throughout it. They found the girlfriend who was OK, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said. The woman refused to cooperate with officers and tried to push past them to argue with the man and was arrested. The man was arrested for intoxication and probation violation, since he had been drinking.
VANDALISM
SOUTH HIGHWAY 59: Wednesday morning, an EOG Resources employee reported $20,000 worth of damage to an EOG pipeline communication site about three miles west of the highway. About 6,000 feet of fiber-optic cable and other related equipment had to be replaced, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said. The damage was discovered June 13 and the investigation continues.
LASTING LEGACY PARK: A 59-year-old woman parks employee reported finding spray paint in the woman’s bathroom Wednesday morning. Someone spray painted a sink, wall and door in the bathroom causing about $500 in damages, Wasson said. There are no suspects.
BREACH OF PEACE
200 BLOCK SOUTH EMERSON AVENUE: A 46-year-old man was arrested by police for breach of peace after a 21-year-old man reported the man had a knife and was in an argument Wednesday night. Officers spoke with a 55-year-old woman and the 46-year-old who said they were arguing but that there was no knife. The man then began yelling and threatening to assault the 21-year-old and was arrested, Wasson said. The 21-year-old said the 46-year-old was in a vehicle when the knife was mentioned but officers didn’t find one.
800 BLOCK NORTH GURLEY AVENUE: Police ticketed a 59-year-old man for breach of peace after he allegedly hit a 55-year-old man in the head with a rock. The 55-year-old man had confronted the younger man about calling his roommate, a 61-year-old woman, or her granddaughter, a bad name, Wasson said.
DRUGS
FIRST STREET AND ROHAN AVENUE: A 54-year-old woman and 55-year-old man were arrested by deputies Wednesday morning for drug possession. Deputies stopped a 2014 silver GMC Sierra for expired registration. A drug dog indicated on the truck and about 1 gram of meth was found on the man and about 2 grams of marijuana were found in the woman’s things. Both were arrested, Reynolds said.
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY
HANNUM ROAD: Two campers were reportedly damaged by bullet holes with damage of more than $1,000. A 73-year-old man reported a bullet hole going through the left side of his camper trailer that had stopped in a cushion. He said the damage happened sometime between Saturday and Wednesday. Deputies also spoke with a neighbor who had bullet holes in his camper, Reynolds said, and the investigation continues.
BICENTENNIAL PARK: Fireworks set off in the park’s men’s and women’s bathrooms resulted in the damage of one toilet and the complete destruction of another. Wasson said a 27-year-old man reported that between 1:15-1:30 a.m. Wednesday a video showed four men going into the bathrooms with fireworks. Damage is more than $1,000 and the investigation continues.
SUSPENDED DRIVING
GARNER LAKE ROAD AND KLUVER ROAD: A 40-year-old man who didn’t dim his bright lights ended up getting arrested on an outstanding warrant Wednesday night. Deputies pulled over the 2005 Chevy Impala and found the man’s license was suspended and that he had a warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of no seat belt, suspended driving and windshield damage. Reynolds said he was arrested on the warrant and ticketed for suspended driving.
