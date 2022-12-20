Christmas events (copy)
People ice skate around Spirit Hall during the final day of Skate Around the Tree in 2020. The annual holiday offering is a popular attraction for many each season.

 News Record File Photo

The 15th annual Skate Around the Tree begins Friday and will run through Dec. 28 at Spirit Hall Ice Arena.

Rockefeller Center comes to Gillette at the Spirit Hall Ice Arena by way of a giant tree and maybe even Santa.

