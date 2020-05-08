As the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic continues, the Wyoming Department of Health is reminding people about the continuing benefits available for many families through the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children Program.
WIC is a joint federal and state government program under the USDA that provides nutritious foods and education, breastfeeding support and health care referrals for income-eligible women who are pregnant or postpartum, infants and children up to age 5. All caregivers are welcome to receive help from the program, including dads, foster parents, guardians, grandparents and stepparents.
