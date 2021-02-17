Fifteen more COVID-19 deaths were recorded in Wyoming on Tuesday, as the Wyoming Department of Health warned about possible fraud surrounding the state’s vaccine rollout.
“We are hearing about unexpected calls going to residents from people falsely claiming they represent a local health department or the Wyoming Department of Health,” said Wyoming Department of Health Director Michael Ceballos in a press release. “The callers go on to request payment or personal details such as social security numbers.”
He said that Social Security numbers are not required to receive the vaccine and should not be given over the phone.
“We want to remind everyone that COVID-19 vaccines are free to those who are getting them and insurance is not required," Ceballos said. "No one should be asking you for payment to get a shot or to make an appointment. Vaccines are not typically being given in homes and there is no payment option to get ahead in line."
The Wyoming Department of Health also emphasized making sure people register on the proper websites. Although both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are free, Medicare or insurance cards may be asked for during the appointments to reimburse the medical professionals giving the shots.
Of the new COVID-19 deaths in the state, none came from Campbell County, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses received: 3,975
- First vaccine doses administered: 3,324 (83.62%; as of Feb. 16)
- Second vaccine doses received: 2,275
- Second vaccine doses administered: 742 (32.62%; as of Feb. 16)
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 6
- Number of probables: 475
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: minus 11
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,164
- Number of active cases: 10
- Recoveries: 4,570
- Recoveries in past seven days: 16
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 57
- Hospitalizations today: 0
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 162
- Number of probables: 7,964
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 331
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 45,387
- Number of active cases: 10
- New deaths: 15
- Overall deaths: 662
- Hospitalizations today: 34
COUNTY NUMBERS
Laramie: 6,868 (1,230)
Natrona: 5,744 (1,888)
Campbell: 4,164 (475)
Fremont: 4,008 (710)
Albany: 3,497 (370)
Sweetwater: 3,469 (140)
Sheridan: 2,366 (612)
Weston: 526 (91)
Johnson: 400 (215)
Crook: 384 (33)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.