COVID-19

After several days of active COVID-19 cases dropping throughout Campbell County and the rest of Wyoming, the numbers rose again Wednesday as Campbell County added 61 new confirmed cases and its active case count rose to 767.

The 14-day rolling positivity rate in Campbell County also jumped back above 30% and remains more than double the statewide positivity rate of about 13%, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:

Campbell County numbers

Number of new confirmed cases: 61

Number of probables: 259

Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 402

Confirmed total since pandemic began: 2,878

Number of active cases: 767

Recoveries: 2,306

Recoveries in past seven days: 1,000

New deaths: 0

Overall deaths: 14

Hospitalizations: 13

Wyoming numbers

Number of new confirmed cases: 607

Number of probables: 4,541

Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 4,021

Total confirmed since pandemic began: 29,996

Number of active cases: 7,739

New deaths: 0

Overall deaths: 230

Hospitalizations: 234

County numbers

Laramie: 4,667 (790)

Natrona: 4,228 (976)

Fremont: 3,015 (400)

Albany: 2,894 (242)

Campbell: 2,878 (259)

Sheridan: 1,754 (321)

Weston: 342 (73)

Crook: 290 (23)

Johnson: 234 (108)

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.