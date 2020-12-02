After several days of active COVID-19 cases dropping throughout Campbell County and the rest of Wyoming, the numbers rose again Wednesday as Campbell County added 61 new confirmed cases and its active case count rose to 767.
The 14-day rolling positivity rate in Campbell County also jumped back above 30% and remains more than double the statewide positivity rate of about 13%, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
Campbell County numbers
Number of new confirmed cases: 61
Number of probables: 259
Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 402
Confirmed total since pandemic began: 2,878
Number of active cases: 767
Recoveries: 2,306
Recoveries in past seven days: 1,000
New deaths: 0
Overall deaths: 14
Hospitalizations: 13
Wyoming numbers
Number of new confirmed cases: 607
Number of probables: 4,541
Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 4,021
Total confirmed since pandemic began: 29,996
Number of active cases: 7,739
New deaths: 0
Overall deaths: 230
Hospitalizations: 234
County numbers
Laramie: 4,667 (790)
Natrona: 4,228 (976)
Fremont: 3,015 (400)
Albany: 2,894 (242)
Campbell: 2,878 (259)
Sheridan: 1,754 (321)
Weston: 342 (73)
Crook: 290 (23)
Johnson: 234 (108)
