Move and Give Back preview
Buy Now

Felicia Messimer teaches a class of six at her Felicia Jane Pilates in 2022 in downtown Gillette. Messimer, Primetime Paintballs and Skateboards and Kneaded Bodyworks have put together a Move and Give Back fundraiser for the YES House Foundation that begins Saturday morning.

 News Record File Photo

A YES House Foundation fundraiser offers a unique opportunity for locals to move their bodies for a good cause beginning at 8:45 a.m. Saturday at Primetime Paintballs and Skateboards.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.