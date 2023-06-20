Dixie Lynne Reece kept a diary.
Every day, with very few exceptions, she would neatly blacken lines of a page, often making one entry inside a five-year diary.
Reece lived a remarkable yet modest life. In a remarkable yet modest way, the transcript of her life she left behind represents that.
Most entries were concise. They noted the facts about that day. What the weather was like. The first Meadowlark she heard or saw that spring. The minutiae of another day on the ranch.
The words mostly amount to quiet details when written in plain language, but often, they doubled as the inspiration for her next painting, where they took on much greater meaning through her eyes.
The diaries passed on to the Campbell County Rockpile Museum through Reece’s estate span from her young-adult life in 1963 through the end of her life in 2018. Along with more than 300 paintings that are known about, and likely more that are lost to time, her diaries and paintings tell the story of who she was and the land where she lived her life.
“It’s kind of like this mystery or a puzzle piece,” said Julie Tachick, a museum volunteer who curated the exhibit “No Time For Tears: The Life and Art of Dixie Lynne Reece.”
“Having never known Dixie personally or had the chance to meet her … it’s like trying to connect the dots without her here.”
Reece inscribed that phrase, “no time for tears,” on the first page of a small number of the diaries she left in the care of the museum’s collection.
Those words and about 70 of her original paintings form the basis of the Rockpile Museum’s most extensive art exhibit to date, chronicling the life and works of the Campbell County woman who left behind a legacy of northeast Wyoming artwork, and the pieces to put it all together.
Life as a puzzle
Piecing together someone’s life without knowing the person isn’t necessarily more difficult than it would be having known them. But it is challenging in different ways.
Tachick had a lot to learn about Reece when putting together a display to recognize the painter’s life and art. Luckily she had the collection of diaries at her disposal. And luckier so that Reece meticulously documented her own life.
What may appear as unassuming details to some became vital clues to Tachick as she cross-referenced the dozens of paintings in the Rockpile’s collection with diary entries from the times Reece worked on her paintings.
Reece not only signed and dated her paintings, but she often left her age, the medium she used and sometimes a blurb with other notations and reference points such as the history of the landscape depicted and information from books or stories shared by family.
Her family played an important role in her life, as it did in her artwork. Her brother, Richard, would pose for some pieces, even at times wearing heavy winter garb in the summer while hoping the neighbors don’t spot him, as Reece notes in her diary.
They worked the family homestead from a young age near Twenty Mile Creek west of Gillette, and continued working the land with Rich in their adult years at the family ranch at Clear Creek near Leiter, about 60 miles northwest of Gillette up Highway 14-16.
Reece was known by those who knew her well as a sincerely kind person while also hardened by her life on the ranch.
“She was just a very kind person and tough as nails,” Barb Anderson said. “She survived stuff that would have killed you and I a hundred times over.”
Anderson knew Reece through her sister for decades but became particularly close with her after moving to Gillette in the early 2000s.
“She had a wonderful personality and a big smile,” said Henry Pagel, her second cousin, who was also close with Reece. “She had a big smile for everybody and she could carry on a conversation. They were just wholesome people.”
Those who knew Reece knew she knew cattle. It was the family trade and her father taught her well. It wasn’t just that she had an eye for spotting the obvious differences of a heifer from black Angus cattle, but she knew the heifers individually.
“She knew which cow was which,” Pagel said.
It was always heifers on her ranch, like her father taught her.
Reece always had an inkling for art. But the world she was immersed in on the ranch and the level of detail she saw in Western life became apparent in her work as she grew as an artist.
Making a name
The first painting that shows Reece’s clear step into the realm of professional painting that’s in the museum’s collection was completed in 1958.
Reece had a way with detail and colors. Her paintings were often set in wide landscapes, with archetypal Wyoming sites such as mountain ranges, horseback riders and of course, cows, dotting the frame.
“She really paid attention to the land and the animals and everything around her she was very attentive to,” Tachick said.
Reece developed a knack for photography and would often paint from photos, either ones she had taken or others from magazines. Some of her work is based on clearly identifiable landmarks while others are almost composites of Western iconography.
“It was really important to her to show things that were authentic and real, but she did use imagination and she did paint some things that could have happened,” Tachick said.
Landing a few commissions backed Reece’s confidence early into her career and she built on that, sending transparencies of her paintings to magazines, shooting to land one on the cover. Her first cover piece landed on the front of a 1965 edition of Quarter Horse Journal, albeit the piece ran in reverse, but the error was hardly noticeable, apart from her backwards signature.
More covers followed from there, but the path to them was lined with rejection letters, a pile of which are part of the exhibit, meaning Reece intentionally included them in the oeuvre she left in care of the museum.
The rejection is as much a part of her story as the success.
For as much kindness and compassion as she was known for, her life was not without its hard times and hiccups. Perhaps the greatest challenge of her life came in the middle of her painting career, and pre-dated what became her most prolific stretch of artistry.
May 16, 1970
One of the few times her diary entries waned was during a spell from May through October 1970, coinciding with the weeks and months spent rehabbing from a severed spinal cord that left her paralyzed from the waist down.
It was May 16, 1970 when the horse she rode bucked her to the ground. In a twist of fate, the very same day her life forever changed, so did her career.
“The same day she had her accident, her work was selected to hang in D.C,” Tachick said.
That very day a painting of hers became a winner in the Congressional Art Competition, landing it on the walls of then U.S. Sen. Cliff Hansen’s office in Washington, D.C., marking a major milestone for her.
Reece documented that cruel stroke of coincidence on the back of that painting, as she did with many of the paintings that came before and after.
“It’s just almost unbelievable,” said Robert Henning, Rockpile Museum director.
Of course, the injury did not deter her spirit of perseverance. Although bound to her wheelchair, she continued to work the ranch with her brother. She even rigged the ranch truck so she could drive with her hands.
Later on, she would hop in the truck with Anderson’s sister, who was also paraplegic, and ride together throughout the ranch.
“People would worry if they were going to make it back but they always did,” Anderson said.
Reece continued to paint after the accident.
A lot.
“She did a lot of her art before she was paralyzed,” Anderson said. “Then she did a lot more after that.”
Some of the most fruitful years of her career came after the accident. The bulk of her painting career spanned from the late 1950s into the ‘90s, but the most prolific years were in the 1970s and ‘80s.
“She was juggling so much stuff at once,” Tachick said,
Reece took those years to hone her craft. Consulting with other artists in the region and working on the intricacies of her work: lessons on perspective, character studies and facial details, focusing more on the subjects within the sweeping landscapes she cut her teeth on.
The work continued into the 1990s and eventually fell off toward the end of the decade, with her health playing a role in that decision.
By then she had amassed a trove of not just paintings, but diaries, letters — rejection letters — and other ephemera that became the pieces used to share the story of her life with the rest of the community.
Inseparable
Understanding Reece’s work is to understand Reece as a person.
It’s not that people are any less complicated than art, it’s that they’re inseparable from each other.
In Reece’s case, her work has lived on, lasting decades of turbulence through her own life and surviving to share her unique perspective on the same northeast Wyoming lands with a new generation.
“She was an amazing example of a Wyoming spirit and that’s not so much to do with her artwork but just the strength of character that she had,” Anderson said.
It’s impossible to say what compelled Reece to spend so much of her life that wasn’t entrenched in the outdoors, recreating her vision of it for others. Those who knew her knew she had always been an artist in her own way. And that the land she was raised on, tended to and saw in a way no one else did was inseparable from who she was.
“She loved everything about Wyoming and I guess she would just hope that people could see the beauty of Wyoming through her art,” Anderson said.
Reece wanted her art displayed and to be seen, Anderson said, and chose to leave as much as could be handled with the museum. But there’s more to it than hanging a painting and slapping a label beside it. Her art adds depth to the land she knew and the life she lived. And the life she lived added depth to her work.
Her paintings piece together the story of her life, yet her life is inseparable from each painting.
She isn’t here to see her work showcased, but many parts of her remain — displayed on the museum walls, fixtures of the land she loved.
