Annual craft show returns

Bonnie Grant of Casper-based Hobby Horse Creations organizes her booth various general fabric items at Cam-plex Friday morning while preparing for the upcoming New Life Wesleyan Ladies Craft Show. “I generally say I have everything but the kitchen sink,” Grant said.
Busy hands sorted, unboxed and hung up artistic creations early Friday morning at the Wyoming Center as they set up 130 booths for this year's annual New Life Church Craft Show.
None of the creative connoisseurs wore a frown as they tediously placed hundreds of items out for display for the masses who will start showing up around 4 p.m. this afternoon. The fact that last year's show was canceled due to COVID restrictions made this year more like coming home to see a familiar friend for many.
