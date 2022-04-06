One Campbell County resident was among the five latest COVID-19 related deaths recorded by the Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday.
The additional death brings the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 148 residents since the pandemic began.
Throughout Wyoming, there have now been 1,796 COVID-19 related deaths.
The most recent Campbell County death involved an adult woman who died had health conditions putting her at increased risk of severe illness, was hospitalized and died in March, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The number of new COVID-19 cases in the county and state have stayed low this past week. Just two new confirmed cases were added to the county’s total count and statewide, there have been 104 new confirmed cases since last Tuesday.
Campbell County Memorial Hospital had no COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday and there were 15 COVID-19 patients hospitalized throughout Wyoming, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Here are the latest numbers:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- Fully vaccinated Campbell County populations (as of April 4):
- All county residents: 29.13%
- Children (5-11): 3.84%
- Adolescents (12-17): 15.41%
- Adults (18 and older): 37.49%
- Seniors (65 and older): 66.98%
- Number of new confirmed cases: 2
- Number of probables: 1,168
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 2
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 10,927
- Number of active cases: 1
- State numbers do not specify vaccination status
- Recoveries: 11,946
- New deaths: 1
- Overall deaths: 148
- Hospitalizations today: 0 (as of April 5)
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 62
- Number of probables: 33,041
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 178
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 123,223
- Number of active cases: 62
- New deaths: 5
- Overall deaths: 1,796
- Hospitalizations today: 15 (as of April 5)
