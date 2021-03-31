There was one new confirmed case of COVID-19 in Campbell County when the Wyoming Department of Health updated its records Tuesday.
The number of active cases in the county held steady at 12.
In Wyoming, there were 33 new confirmed cases Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 47,585 confirmed cases, 8,651 probables and 55,132 recoveries since the pandemic began, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses received (Pfizer/Moderna): 7,490
- First vaccine doses administered: 6,108 (81.55% as of March 29)
- Second vaccine doses received (Pfizer/Moderna): 5,790
- Second vaccine doses administered: 3,808 (65.77% as of March 29)
- Johnson & Johnson doses received (single-shot): 400
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 307
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 1
- Number of probables: 494
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 14
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,245
- Number of active cases: 12
- Recoveries: 4,666
- Recoveries in past seven days: 18
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 59
- Hospitalizations today: 2
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 33
- Number of probables: 8,651
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 354
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 47,585
- Number of active cases: 409
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 695
- Hospitalizations today: 17
COUNTY NUMBERS
Laramie: 7,218 (1,382)
Natrona: 5,833 (1,980)
Fremont: 4,255 (806)
Campbell: 4,245 (494)
Sweetwater: 3,855 (151)
Albany: 3,573 (396)
Sheridan: 2,439 (639)
Weston: 536 (96)
Johnson: 422 (291)
Crook: 391 (33)
