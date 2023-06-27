 Skip to main content
'Truck 1' is newest factor in Campbell County Fire Department fleet

Last Monday, the newest member of the Campbell County Fire Department’s crew rolled into town.

Campbell County firefighters go through a training session Tuesday with their new ladder truck at Station No. 1 in Gillette.
Campbell County Fire engineer George White trains on the ladder controls Tuesday on the department’s new ladder truck at Station No. 1 in Gillette.
Campbell County firefighters Maddie Souza, from left, Ashlie Lopez and Bayelee Burton stand in the bucket of the department’s new ladder truck Tuesday during a training session with Sam Krings of Pierce Manufacturing at Station No. 1 in Gillette.
Campbell County firefighters go through a training session Tuesday with their new ladder truck at Station No. 1 in Gillette.

