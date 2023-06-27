'Truck 1' is newest factor in Campbell County Fire Department fleet

Last Monday, the newest member of the Campbell County Fire Department’s crew rolled into town.
With a length of 44 feet and reach of up to 100 feet, “Truck 1” will soon hit the streets to show off its updated skill set. The new ladder truck will replace the previous truck that went into service in February of 2002.
Funding for the $1.5 million piece of equipment came from the department’s vehicle replacement account and was approved in 2021. Now, 15 months later, it’s traveled from Wisconsin to its new home. The truck is the only of its kind within 100 miles, making it a necessity for not only locals but also those who work at the mines and live in surrounding areas.
Battalion Chief Bryan Borgialli said a need for an updated ladder truck began being discussed in 2017. Discussions became more serious after the older truck failed during a fire at the Rawhide mine in 2018.
Borgialli said the department looked at whether making repairs to the truck would be more cost-effective, but ultimately, it made more sense to pay the upfront cost that would provide about 20 years of service, rather than the 5-10 years of life left after expensive repairs.
Borgialli said it’s also essential to think of future needs Gillette has when building up its fleet.
“What does Gillette need for the next 20 years?” he said. “This truck will be there and (firefighters) will need to use it, so you try to build opportunities for the future. You can’t just build these trucks for what we need right now.”
The future of the outdated truck is still up in the air, but there’s the possibility to either lease it to a department in Casper, or at some point, sell it like many of the other replaced fleet vehicles.
Firefighters trained three days last week at Station No. 1 to learn about the intricacies and interlocks found in the new piece of gear. Now, “Truck 1” is being outfitted at the maintenance shop before taking a turn with the engineers — the only firefighters who can drive the truck — and making its debut.
Borgialli hopes the truck will be in service in the next two weeks.
At first glance, the most noticeable difference is the color. Once again, the yellowish-green color associated with Gillette equipment will be sidelined by the red and gray vehicles now making their way through town. But close behind, people will notice the ladder set in the middle of the truck rather than at the back. The mid-mount ladder offers a number of different assets compared to the rear, Borgialli said.
And although the truck is still a sizable 44 feet in length, the 6-foot decrease from the older vehicle also has its advantages.
A mid-mount
The mid-mount set-up will allow for the 100 feet of ladder to reach farther than the rear-mount.
Borgialli said that with the previous ladder coming from the back, it sometimes has to cover the entire length of the fire truck before reaching the fire. At times, the 100 feet in length can be cut to about 60. Truck 1 and two other engines are typically sent to any type of structure or mine fires, Borgialli said. It can also be used for different rope rescues or in confined spaces.
The truck will be able to reach the top of the hospital and First Interstate Bank, if parked in a certain area. Even on small structure fires, the ladder can be used to direct water more accurately onto a fire.
Top speed for the 74,000-pound water carrier is 68 miles per hour.
Shorter length
The shorter length offers drivers more maneuverability.
That’s especially useful in navigating around cul-de-sacs or trash cans when heading to a fire, Borgialli said.
“The shorter we can get them, the more maneuverability we have,” he said. “It’s a factor in everything we do so we try and maximize what we can get but keep them as short as possible.”
The basket
An aerial basket at the tip of the ladder can hold up to 1,000 pounds.
Borgialli said that will account for about two firefighters in full PPE gear, plus the weight of flowing water. At the front of the basket are two monitors, essentially water guns, that can pump out 2,000 gallons of water per minute.
The older truck had one monitor and blasted about 1,500 gallons per minute. Borgialli said the extra water isn’t necessarily needed at every call but when it is, it’s useful.
“It’s a tool in the toolbox, you know, not every fire do you need it but if you do need it, at least you have that ability,” he said.
Being in the basket, firefighters can also use a ladder and bracket to lower themselves over pesky parapet walls, railings around the edge of a roof.
Outriggings
They may not be the most beautiful aspect of the new truck, but the outriggers, legs that offer support, on “Truck 1” will allow for one firefighter to be able to operate the entire vehicle. That’s useful because the truck is now cross staffed between hazmat and rescue calls, Borgialli said.
The former ladder truck had 3-foot by 3-foot sheets one firefighter had to run and put down beneath the safety features that stabilize the truck before connecting them with pins. The updated hunk of machinery does everything by itself, cutting back on the number of firefighters needed and time, which can be essential.
Wyoming pride
The back of the new truck flaunts a work of state pride.
An image of a buffalo is displayed with the words “Keep Back 307 Feet.”
Borgialli said the department wanted to think of something different that also represented the pride employees have in representing their community. A lot of departments have gone with the amount of hose the truck carries but current staff thought outside of the box.
“When we were working on this one we wanted to do something unique and different,” he said. “So the 307 is obviously Wyoming and then the buffalo is the state flag, so that’s why we went with those.”
Borgialli had already fielded questions by factory employees working on the truck as to why they used the No. 307, not realizing when they dialed the department’s phone number that they used the same number centered on the back of the rig.
The bell
A bell at the front of “Truck 1” is a nod to tradition, Borgialli said, and it’s the only truck in the department’s fleet to flaunt the feature. In the past, firefighters could either honk the truck’s horn or turn on sirens when enthusiastic kids pumped their fists in a trucker salute.
The loud sirens have caused complaints, so firefighters are excited to ring the bell for locals with a nod to tradition at the same time. Fire bells have been used in the past to call firefighters to the station and alert the public to fires. Combined, the bell and red trucks showcase the image most expect when they show up at the fire department or see trucks responding to a fire.
“It’s history. It’s tradition,” Borgialli said. “We have red trucks and a bell now. We’re getting there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.