The Powder River Symphony will play its first concert, “Mother’s Day in September,” at 3 p.m. Sept. 13.
The concert will be the organization’s first performance of the 2020-21 season. The show had originally been planned for Mother’s Day in May.
Updated: August 18, 2020 @ 3:49 pm
