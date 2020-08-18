Powder River Symphony
Julie Kellebrew flips through the pages of her book prior to a rehearsal with the Powder River Symphony in March at Twin Spruce Junior High School.

 News Record File Photo

The Powder River Symphony will play its first concert, “Mother’s Day in September,” at 3 p.m. Sept. 13.

The concert will be the organization’s first performance of the 2020-21 season. The show had originally been planned for Mother’s Day in May.

