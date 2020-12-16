A chicken seeks some shade at Mike and Barb Shober’s farm near Rozet Wednesday afternoon. After rejections of proposals for people within city limits to keep chickens, the Gillette City Council is considering a pair of ordinances.
The Gillette City Council voted to table a pair of chicken ordinances Tuesday that, if passed after three votes, would allow residents living in certain zones in the city to own and care for chickens on their property.
The Gillette Planning and Zoning Commission last week tabled discussion on the ordinances until its Jan. 12 meeting so it can further review and map the proposed zoning areas that would be affected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.