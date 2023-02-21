A teenager accused of stealing a pickup truck, with a trailer towing another pickup truck, then leading law enforcement on a 30-mile high-speed chase between Gillette and Wright in September pleaded guilty and was sentenced to jail time.

Cohan J. Foster, 18, pleaded guilty Jan. 23 to misdemeanor counts of reckless driving and attempting to flee law enforcement and was given imposed 180-day jail sentences, to run concurrent, with credit for 132 days served, according to court documents.

