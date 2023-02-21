Snow along with gusty winds at times. High 33F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible..
Tonight
Watching a potential winter storm. Periods of snow. Gusty winds at times this evening. The snow is most likely to accumulate late. Low -3F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.
A teenager accused of stealing a pickup truck, with a trailer towing another pickup truck, then leading law enforcement on a 30-mile high-speed chase between Gillette and Wright in September pleaded guilty and was sentenced to jail time.
Cohan J. Foster, 18, pleaded guilty Jan. 23 to misdemeanor counts of reckless driving and attempting to flee law enforcement and was given imposed 180-day jail sentences, to run concurrent, with credit for 132 days served, according to court documents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.