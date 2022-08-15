A 10-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries was taken by ambulance to Casper for treatment Friday evening.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to an all-terrain vehicle crash at the Iberlin Ranch driveway just north of Highway 387. Two four-wheelers, one driven by the 10-year-old boy and another by a 6-year-old boy, hit each other in the driveway, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said.
