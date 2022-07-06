Thunderstorms and gusty winds during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 59F. SSE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Powder River Energy Foundation and Basin Electric joined forces to donate $10,000 to Climb Wyoming.
Climb Wyoming is a statewide nonprofit that creates brighter futures for struggling single mothers and their families. It includes job training and placement in high-demand careers, such as truck driving and healthcare, as well as individual and group therapy, and life skills classes in personal financial management, parenting, and more.
