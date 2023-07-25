Women Voters Forum
Cynthia Lummis, then a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, responds to a panel question at a candidate forum hosted by the Campbell County League of Women Voters.

 News Record File Photo

A representative for U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis will meet with locals in remote office hours Tuesday, Aug. 1, in Gillette.

