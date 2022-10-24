Anyone who prides themselves on their Harry Potter knowledge, whether it be books or movies or both, is invited to bring a team of up to six members to the Harry Potter trivia night at 6 p.m. Oct. 25 at the public library.
Questions from books and movies will be asked and library staff also will announce the winners of the Read for Your House summer challenge.
