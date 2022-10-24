Office trivia night (copy)
Olivia Anderson, 10, searches her mind for the answer to a question during trivia night at the Campbell County Public Library on “The Office” television series in 2020. The library will host a "Harry Potter" trivia night at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

 News Record Photo/August Frank

Anyone who prides themselves on their Harry Potter knowledge, whether it be books or movies or both, is invited to bring a team of up to six members to the Harry Potter trivia night at 6 p.m. Oct. 25 at the public library.

Questions from books and movies will be asked and library staff also will announce the winners of the Read for Your House summer challenge.

