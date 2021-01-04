State legislators will convene at noon Jan. 12 for a one-day virtual session to fulfill the requirements of the state Constitution.
Gov. Mark Gordon’s message will begin at 2 p.m.
Updated: January 5, 2021 @ 2:38 am
