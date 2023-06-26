The court proceedings have been suspended for a man accused of kidnapping a woman from Walmart then fleeing from law enforcement after she got away and are pending a mental evaluation to determine his mental status at the time of the incident.
He allegedly threatened the woman, telling her that he had friends ready to “shoot up the place” if she didn’t leave the store with him, but the woman was able to escape from him in the parking lot.
Alex E. Sigvaldsen, 26, requested the mental exam while at his June 1 arraignment in District Court on a felony kidnapping count and misdemeanor counts of theft, interference with a peace officer and use of a controlled substance, according to court documents.
He requested an evaluation to determine if mental illness or deficiency at the time of the incident affected his ability to appreciate what he was doing was wrong or his ability to follow the law.
District Judge James M. “Mike” Causey signed the order for a psychological evaluation, suspending the proceedings until a report is submitted from the Wyoming State Hospital and a decision on his mental fitness is made at a future review hearing.
Sigvaldsen remained in the Campbell County Detention Center as of Friday, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.
A woman went to the police department at about 7 a.m. May 19 to report her experience with a then unknown man, later identified as Sigvaldsen, who tried kidnapping her from Walmart that day.
She told police that Sigvaldsen approached her in the towel aisle of Walmart and said “I need to tell you something.” He then told her that she was going to go home with him or his friends with “automatic weapons would come inside and shoot up the place,” according to court documents.
When the woman asked him if he was serious, he allegedly held out his phone with his finger on the screen, as if ready to send a message to the friends with guns he threatened.
She said “please, not me” to which he told her that “You’re going to live but you’re going to spend the day with me,” according to court documents.
She told police that while in the towel aisle, she mouthed “help me” to a woman passing through but that the woman appeared not to notice.
Sigvaldsen kept his hand on her lower back and told her to act as if they were a couple while walking her through the check-out area, where the woman paid for her items.
Once outside, they walked to her silver Toyota Corolla where she asked Sigvaldsen if she could pay him instead of taking her. He said yes, and when she asked him how much he wanted, he said “what” and asked her to give him a kiss. He then grabbed her arm, pulled her in and kissed her on the lips, according to court documents.
She put her bags in the back passenger seat while Sigvaldsen stood by, then he returned her cart to the corral. The woman considered driving off but he had returned too quickly. He then told her to get into the driver’s seat. “I’m driving?” she asked, according to court documents.
He said yes, leading her to believe he had walked to Walmart. She unlocked her car, got into the driver’s seat and sped off straight to the police department before Sigvaldsen could enter the car, leaving him behind.
The woman said she had never seen the man before, who she described as white with blue eyes, a slim build, brown stubble and a hooded sweatshirt.
The woman told police she was in shock and felt that leaving with Sigvaldsen was her only option at the time. She did not see any weapons on him but considering his alleged threat, did not know what waited outside. She had just arrived to Gillette that day on her way to Buffalo to work on a ranch and slept in her car that night.
After talking with the woman, officers were called to Sunflower Elementary school where two teachers reported seeing a man, later identified as Sigvaldsen, standing without a shirt near the stop sign on Dogwood Avenue and Walnut Street.
He then ran toward the teachers, standing “inches” before one of their faces and mumbling while looking around frantically. After following the woman, he eventually ran off when the other teacher yelled that it was time to go, according to court documents.
Their description matched what the woman from Walmart described as her attempted kidnapper.
While officers were responding to Sunflower Elementary, they received a report from the Big D Oil Co. gas station on Lakeway Road that a man had stolen a “Badlands” sweatshirt and ran north on 4J Road.
An officer spotted Sigvaldsen running behind the Campbell County Public Library toward Boxelder Road. He was in a front lawn on Tonk Court by the time they got to him. Sigvaldsen then ran toward the Boxelder Business Center on the north side of Boxelder.
A Sheriff’s deputy who joined the chase pulled into a back alley behind the business center and chased Sigvaldsen on foot. He called out multiple times for the man to stop running and eventually got a hold of him and took him to the ground, according to court documents.
Sheriff Scott Matheny said after the incident that a deputy took Sigvaldsen to the ground and that ambulance services were called because the man said he couldn’t breathe and may have hit his head on the ground during the takedown.
Sigvaldsen was shirtless and sweating, despite the about 40-degree temperature at the time. When an officer asked if Sigvaldsen was high, he said “F— yeah I’m high,” according to court documents.
When they identified him they learned he had an outstanding Campbell County warrant for probation revocation.
The “Badlands” sweatshirt was found in the parking lot of Public Health, along the route from Sunflower to where Sigvaldsen was arrested.
Video from Walmart showed Sigvaldsen walking closely through the store with the woman he’s accused of kidnapping. Outside, the footage shows the woman get in the car and drive away while Sigvaldsen tried getting inside.
He then ran south along the side of Walmart and west into the neighboring subdivision. The T-shirt, hat and sweatshirt he had in the Walmart video were found in a trash can in the 2500 block of Dogwood Avenue, right across from Sunflower Elementary, according to court documents.
A kidnapping conviction carries a penalty of 20 or more years in prison if the defendant, Sigvaldsen, did not voluntarily release the victim, a $10,000 fine or both.
If a kidnapping victim is voluntarily released, the penalty is up to 20 years.
